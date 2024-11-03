Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

