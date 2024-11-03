Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,096.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

