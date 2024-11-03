Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $176.14.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.