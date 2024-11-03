Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Generac stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $176.14.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
