Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 106,812 shares trading hands.

Galenfeha Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

