Gaimin (GMRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,710.83

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $39,710.83 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00049948 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $32,609.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

