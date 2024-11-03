Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

