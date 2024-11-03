Foundation Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 174,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 301,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $63.44. 1,826,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,682. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

