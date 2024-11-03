Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $35.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 27.0% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $95.80. 1,963,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,499. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $98.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

