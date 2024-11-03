Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forward Air Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $68.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
