Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

