Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 7,244 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $137,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 63.1% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,438. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,680 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $280.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

