Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $88,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,793 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.