Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.59 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

