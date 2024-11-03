Fort L.P. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $25.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.34. 1,507,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price target (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

