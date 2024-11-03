Fort L.P. Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $144.84 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.