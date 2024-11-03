Fort L.P. Sells 143 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.