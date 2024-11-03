Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $843.60. 1,087,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.57 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.