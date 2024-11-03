Fort L.P. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

SNA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.29. 253,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $337.72.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

