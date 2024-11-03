Fort L.P. Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.69. 437,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,649. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.