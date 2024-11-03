Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,141 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $88.91. 2,106,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,196. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

