Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 7,708 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $115.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.