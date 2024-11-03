Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 3,229 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,259,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.