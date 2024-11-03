Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $171.70 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

