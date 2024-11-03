Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.67 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.57. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

