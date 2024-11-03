Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

