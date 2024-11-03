Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

