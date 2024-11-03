Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

