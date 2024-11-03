Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.