Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

