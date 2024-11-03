FNB, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.90 (OTC:FIDS)

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Sunday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

FNB Price Performance

Shares of OTC FIDS remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. FNB has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get FNB alerts:

About FNB

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FNB, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Dennison that provides personal and business banking products in Ohio. Its products and services include checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; debit cards; and cash management, merchant card processing, night depository, overdraft protection, safe deposit boxes, and mobile and online banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.