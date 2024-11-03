FNB, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.90 (OTC:FIDS)

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Sunday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
FNB Price Performance
Shares of OTC FIDS remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. FNB has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About FNB
