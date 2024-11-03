Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $252.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.83.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after acquiring an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

