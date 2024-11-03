Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.90 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Flare has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $623.31 million and $4.90 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,721,263,567 coins and its circulating supply is 50,685,278,306 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,721,269,407.52783 with 50,685,278,306.803635 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01294004 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,218,014.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

