Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

