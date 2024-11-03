First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.32 and last traded at $124.67. 126,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 93,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.69.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
