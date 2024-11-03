First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.32 and last traded at $124.67. 126,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 93,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.69.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

