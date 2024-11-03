**

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. The company reported a net income of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the year, showcasing growth compared to the prior year’s net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2023.

**Financial Highlights and Strategic Initiatives**

The financial results come alongside a series of strategic enhancements and actions aimed at refining operations and positioning the company for future growth. Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, emphasized the focus on core banking, asset quality, high-quality lending, core deposit growth, increased SBA lending volume, and strategic opportunities. He also expressed confidence in the company’s ability to perform better in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, the company took several significant actions, including:

– Conversion of the core operating system to drive efficiencies and reduce expenses.

– Ceased national mortgage banking operations and implemented additional cost reduction strategies.

– Experienced an improvement in net interest margin and maintained a balanced sheet position.

– Strengthened lending philosophy and asset quality review.

– Strengthened SBA Lending business development staff and decreased surplus support staff.

**Financial Metrics and Performance**

Net interest income decreased by $3.5 million, or 5.7%, to $58.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2024, mainly due to an increase in interest expenses. The company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $3.5 million and reported noninterest income and expense changes during this period.

The company’s total assets increased to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023. Additionally, stockholders’ equity saw an increase to $177.1 million from $151.0 million during the same period, primarily driven by improvements in other comprehensive loss and retained net income.

First Savings Bank, headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, remains an entrepreneurial community bank recognized for its lending programs. The company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

The company’s performance is underpinned by ongoing strategic evaluations and a resilient focus on enhancing shareholder value despite the challenging financial landscape. As always, investors are advised to exercise caution and fully consider the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated performance. Investors are advised to refrain from relying solely on these forward-looking statements for investment decisions and to consider associated risks and uncertainties. The company is not obligated to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Savings Financial Group’s 8K filing here.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

