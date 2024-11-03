First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Announces Dividend of $30.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
First National of Nebraska Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12,052.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,934.00. First National of Nebraska has a 1-year low of $11,300.00 and a 1-year high of $13,900.00.
About First National of Nebraska
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National of Nebraska
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.