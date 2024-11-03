First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Announces Dividend of $30.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12,052.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,934.00. First National of Nebraska has a 1-year low of $11,300.00 and a 1-year high of $13,900.00.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.