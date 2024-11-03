First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Shares of FN opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.44. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

