First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,525,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,024,080. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

