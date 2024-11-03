First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 50,000 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.