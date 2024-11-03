First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 2,250 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,827. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

