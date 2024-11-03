First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

