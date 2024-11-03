Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.18 and traded as high as $47.00. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 40,136,985 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

