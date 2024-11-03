Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 408.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,765 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for about 15.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Financial Institutions worth $45,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 147.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

