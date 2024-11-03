Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.73. 740,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 111,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

