Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 765,603 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

