Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.78. 1,390,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,472. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.