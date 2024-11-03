Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,062,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,117,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

