Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,596 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock remained flat at $61.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.