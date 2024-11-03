Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

