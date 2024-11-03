Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.
Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $102.18.
Federal Signal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.
Insider Transactions at Federal Signal
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
See Also
