Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.
Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE FSS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Federal Signal Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.
Insider Activity at Federal Signal
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
