Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FSS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

