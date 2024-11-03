Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 21.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $483.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $365.00 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

